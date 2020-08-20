EUR/USD alternates gains with losses above 1.1800

- EUR/USD struggles for direction above the 1.18 mark.
- The ECB accounts are coming up next in the docket.
- Initial Claims, Philly Fed Index next of note in the NA session.
The renewed selling bias around the shared currency has dragged EUR/USD to as low as the 1.1810 region earlier on Thursday, clinching at the same time fresh multi-day lows.
EUR/USD looks to data, risk trends
EUR/USD is alternating gains with losses on Thursday following Wednesday’s sharp pullback from the area well above the 1.19 barrier, levels last seen back in May 2018.
The profit taking mood among investors in the wake of the strong July-August rally appears to be dominating the sentiment for the time being in combination with fresh demand for the greenback.
Indeed, the gloomy assessment of the US economy seen in the FOMC minutes (Wednesday) plus the uncertainty still prevailing in the US political scenario and some US-China effervescence appear to have lent some support to the buck, thus forcing the pair to trade in a soft tone.
In the euro docket, German Producer Prices rose 0.2% MoM in July and contracted 1.7% from a year earlier. Later, the ECB will publish its accounts of the last meeting. Across the pond, the weekly Claims are due followed by the Philly Fed manufacturing gauge.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD is coming under pressure after hitting fresh tops near 1.1970 earlier in the week. The July-August rally, while largely triggered by broad-based dollar-selling and improved sentiment in the risk-associated universe, found extra sustain in auspicious results from domestic fundamentals, which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis. Also lending wings to the momentum around the euro appear the deal on the European Recovery Fund – which helped putting political fears within the bloc to rest (for now) – and the solid position of the current account in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.02% at 1.1835 and faces the next support at 1.1695 (monthly low Aug.3) followed by 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9) and finally 1.1448 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1965 (2020 high Aug.18) would target 1.1996 (high May 14 2018) en route to 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.