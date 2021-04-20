EUR/USD has surged above 1.20. Now, the pair needs a shot in the arm from J&J after riding on dollar weakness, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
EUR/USD may receive more reasons to rise
“President Joe Biden met a Congressional delegation on Monday and additional developments are likely on Tuesday. If Democrats manage to pass a corporate tax hike, it would mean less debt issuance down the road and less pressure on bonds. In turn, lower yields would weigh on the dollar.”
“The next EUR/USD moves likely depends on developments in the old continent. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to publish its verdict on Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine on Tuesday. After last week's suspension, there is a good chance that the regulator allows its usage, boosting Europe's vaccination campaign.”
“Another boost to the common currency may come from Germany, where the ruling CDU/CSU bloc is about to decide on who will be the party's chancellor candidate. According to reports from Berlin, the CDU's moderate leader Armin Laschet will likely remain at the helm, providing some relief to markets.”
“The daily high of 1.2075 is the immediate resistance line. It is followed by 1.2110, which was a swing high in early March.”
“Support awaits at 1.2025, a stepping stone on the way up, followed by the round 1.20 level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.40 amid an upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, as the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. Cable is also benefiting from broad dollar weakness.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,770 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters, sustained USD selling continued lending some support to the commodity. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.