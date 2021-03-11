EUR/USD: All eyes on ECB's reaction to rising bond yields

- EUR/USD's two-day recovery rally stalls ahead of the ECB rate decision.
- Markets expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields.
- Disappointment could lead to another leg higher in yields and risk aversion.
EUR/USD is currently sidelined near 1.1932 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb.25 high to March 9 low -implying caution ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate decision due later Thursday.
ECB intervention priced in
The central bank is unlikely to make any changes to interest rates or the pandemic purchase program. Traders, however, will have an ear out for the bank's reaction function to rising inflation expectations and bond yields.
According to Reuters, some analysts believe the ECB would front-load asset purchases under their Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to help stem the rise in yields. However, others do not expect any such changes and foresee verbal intervention by President Christine Lagarde.
Markets, however, have priced in some form of intervention, according to Reuters. EUR/USD has regained some poise this week alongside a pullback in yields. The currency pair has recovered nearly early 100 pips from the multi-month low of 1.1836 seen earlier this week.
So, if the bank fails to deliver, yields will likely rise. While that's usually bullish for the home currency, the recent experience suggests otherwise. Equity markets tumbled in the last week of February, as yields surged, putting downward pressure on EUR/USD.
The options market, however, isn't foreseeing significant price turbulence. The one-month implied volatility, or investors' expectation of price turbulence, has declined to 6.25%, having recently hit a high of 7%.
Aside from the ECB rate decision, the US weekly jobless claims could influence the currency pair.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1927
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.206
|Daily SMA50
|1.211
|Daily SMA100
|1.2041
|Daily SMA200
|1.1832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1928
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1869
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2113
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1829
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1947
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2005
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns lower from the 23.6% Fib retracement
EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836. The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50.
GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900
GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.
GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900
GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.
Dogecoin is at risk of plummeting, according to technicals
Dogecoin has been trading in a short-term downtrend, despite Mark Cuban's positive comments in the past two days. The digital asset is at risk of a significant drop if it can't stay above a critical support level.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.