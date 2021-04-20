EUR/USD advances towards 1.2100 as US dollar keeps falling

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD regains 100-DMA on the way to 1.2100.
  • US dollar loses further ground in Asia amid an upbeat mood.
  • Euro cheers rising vaccination rates as economic optimism grows.

EUR/USD is extending the advance towards 1.2100, mainly driven by the ongoing decline in the US dollar and EU’s covid vaccine optimism.  

After a brief consolidative stint, the US dollar resumes its declines across the board heading towards the European session, as the risk-on market mood dims the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.

The US dollar index refreshes seven-week lows at 90.88, losing 0.18% on the day. The uptick in the US Treasury yields fails to defy the dollar bears, as the broader market sentiment leads the way.

Boosting the appetite for riskier assets and the single currency is the growing economic optimism, induced by rising vaccination rates in the Old Continent.

The EU will secure additional 50 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses while the J&J vaccine issue could be resolved shortly, which could help ramp up the vaccine supplies.

Expectations of a faster Eurozone’s economic recovery amid the vaccine optimism is reflective of the rise in the German bund yields, offering additional support to the euro.

Markets now await the ECB monetary policy decision for fresh trading opportunities in the spot. In the meantime, the dynamics in the dollar and vaccine updates will continue to influence the major.

EUR/USD technical levels

FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes, “100-day SMA around 1.2060 tests the major currency pair’s latest run-up, a break of which will highlight March’s top of 1.2133 and late January peak surrounding 1.2190 for the EUR/USD bulls. Alternatively, pullback moves below the immediate support line, previous resistance, surrounding 1.2015 will recall the mid-March tops near 1.1990 to the chart.”

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2066
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.2038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1859
Daily SMA50 1.1962
Daily SMA100 1.2059
Daily SMA200 1.1917
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2048
Previous Daily Low 1.1943
Previous Weekly High 1.1995
Previous Weekly Low 1.1871
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2008
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1971
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1904
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2182

 

           

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

