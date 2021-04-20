EUR/USD advances towards 1.2100 as US dollar keeps falling

- EUR/USD regains 100-DMA on the way to 1.2100.
- US dollar loses further ground in Asia amid an upbeat mood.
- Euro cheers rising vaccination rates as economic optimism grows.
EUR/USD is extending the advance towards 1.2100, mainly driven by the ongoing decline in the US dollar and EU’s covid vaccine optimism.
After a brief consolidative stint, the US dollar resumes its declines across the board heading towards the European session, as the risk-on market mood dims the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.
The US dollar index refreshes seven-week lows at 90.88, losing 0.18% on the day. The uptick in the US Treasury yields fails to defy the dollar bears, as the broader market sentiment leads the way.
Boosting the appetite for riskier assets and the single currency is the growing economic optimism, induced by rising vaccination rates in the Old Continent.
The EU will secure additional 50 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses while the J&J vaccine issue could be resolved shortly, which could help ramp up the vaccine supplies.
Expectations of a faster Eurozone’s economic recovery amid the vaccine optimism is reflective of the rise in the German bund yields, offering additional support to the euro.
Markets now await the ECB monetary policy decision for fresh trading opportunities in the spot. In the meantime, the dynamics in the dollar and vaccine updates will continue to influence the major.
EUR/USD technical levels
FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes, “100-day SMA around 1.2060 tests the major currency pair’s latest run-up, a break of which will highlight March’s top of 1.2133 and late January peak surrounding 1.2190 for the EUR/USD bulls. Alternatively, pullback moves below the immediate support line, previous resistance, surrounding 1.2015 will recall the mid-March tops near 1.1990 to the chart.”
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2066
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1859
|Daily SMA50
|1.1962
|Daily SMA100
|1.2059
|Daily SMA200
|1.1917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2048
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1943
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1995
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD bulls refrain from catching a breather after rising the most since January 12. The cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months. Traders seem to wait for the UK’s employment figures for March for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
The 3 currencies to watch this week
All of the major currencies traded higher on Monday as investors continued to drive the U.S. dollar lower. When a rise in Treasury yields, sell-off in U.S. stocks, strong payrolls and retail sales reports can’t lift the dollar, some wonder if it is time to worry.