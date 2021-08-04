EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day

- EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh daily high, consolidates weekly loss.
- DXY remains offered for third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key data/events.
- EU Retail Sales, US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI to decorate today’s calendar.
- Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news also need trader’s attention.
EUR/USD reverses weekly losses, refreshing the daily top to 1.1875 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair snaps a three-day fall with a 0.10% intraday upside amid broad US dollar weakness ahead of important Eurozone and the US data.
EUR/USD seems to prepare for a long heavy economic line while consolidating the latest losses even as the stock futures and Treasury yields portray the market’s indecision. That said, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields add one basis point (bp) to 1.18% by the press time.
The escalating Delta covid variant woes in the US and deadlock over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan in the Senate sours the risk appetite of late. Also in the line were the hawkish Fed chatters following the stronger-than-expected US Factory Orders. Furthermore, the recent jump in virus infections in China and Australia battles the easy COVID-19 data from the UK to trouble the traders. Additionally, geopolitical concerns over Iran and China, as well as Beijing’s crackdown on technology stocks offer an extra burden on the mood.
On the contrary, New York Times’ news suggesting the US Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) readiness to give final approval to the Pfizer covid vaccine keeps the traders hopeful. Also, recently positive data from the US and the EU, as well as broad optimism that the Western economies, coupled with the Asia-Pacific ones, will be able to overcome the pandemic favor the bulls.
It should be noted, however, that today’s Composite PMI for Germany and the bloc, as well as EU Retail Sales, for July and June respectively, will offer immediate direction to the EUR/USD prices. While a reduction in the region’s Retail Sales from 9.0% to 4.5% YoY could probe the pair buyers, anticipated strength in the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI for July can recall the pair sellers afterward.
Above all, risk catalysts can keep directing short-term EUR/USD moves, mostly to the south, ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), for which ADP data serves as an early signal.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD grinds higher towards a 200-day EMA level of 1.1916 until staying beyond 1.1850–35 support-zone established since June 18.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1875
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.1864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1824
|Daily SMA50
|1.1953
|Daily SMA100
|1.1972
|Daily SMA200
|1.2008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1893
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1854
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1764
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1808
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1870 ahead of EU Retails Sales data
The selling tone surrounding the US dollar amid falling US Treasury yields keeps EUR/USD on the verge of daily gains. After touching the low of 1.1753, the pair continues to march higher since the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD: Key DMAs test up-moves past 1.3900
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3920-15 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable takes rounds to 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June–July downturn while keeping the previous day’s rebound from the resistance-turned-support line from June 01.
Gold consolidates in the $1,800-$1,820 range
Gold prices notch higher on Wednesday and refresh daily high near $1816. A combination of factors contributes to the movement of the precious metal in a closing trade range of $20 for the past three sessions.
Ethereum Classic prepares for 23% ascent
Ethereum Classic price experienced a run-up between July 20 and July 26. However, due to the exhaustion of bullish momentum, ETC faltered and set up two lower highs since July 26. If the selling pressure breaches $43.93, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
NZD/USD: Bulls target 0.7100 amid falling wedge breakout, NZ jobs blowout
NZD/USD is flirting with monthly tops near 0.7067, rallying hard on stronger-than-expected New Zealand’s employment data for the second quarter. The jobless rate in the South Pacific Island nation dropped sharply to 4% in Q2 vs. 4.5% expected, confirming an RBNZ rate hike later this year.