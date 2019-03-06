EUR/USD advances to multi-week highs near mid-1.12s as markets start pricing a Fed rate cut

- Disappointing PMI data weigh on the greenback.
- Chicago Fed President Bullard opens the door for a rate cut.
- Coming up: Inflation and employment data from the euro area.
The EUR/USD pair rose to its highest level since May 13 at 1.1250 in the last hour as the greenback met a fresh selling wave following some dovish Fed commentary. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1245, up 0.65% on a daily basis.
The US Dollar Index, which lost its traction in the second half of the day after the IHS Markit's and the ISM's Manufacturing PMI figures for May came in below the market expectations, extended its decline in the last hour amid St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's dovish remarks. Commenting on today's PMI data, "The outlook in the manufacturing sector fell to its lowest point since October 2016 as the lengthening US trade dispute with China forces a reconsideration of global and national economic growth," said FXStreet senior analyst Joseph Trevisani. "The purchasing manager’s index from the Institute for Supply Management dropped to 52.1 in May from April’s 52.8, missing its median expectation of 53.0."
- US: Markit Manufacturing PMI comes in at 50.5 in May vs. 50.6 expected.
- US: ISM Manufacturing PMI falls to 52.1 in May from 52.8 in April.
Bullard argued a rate cut may be "warranted soon" amid the risks surrounding Trump administration's trade policy and the low inflation. Following these comments, the CME Group FedWatch Tool's odds of a Fed rate cut rose to 60% in July and 97% in December and the DXY slumped to its lowest level in three weeks at 97.20. At the moment, the index is down 0.35% on the day at 97.26.
Earlier today, the IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for Germany and the euro area came in at 44.3 and 47.7, respectively, to match analysts' estimates. Tomorrow, the Eurostat will be publishing the labour market and the inflation report for the euro area. Markets expect the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to drop to 0.9% on a yearly basis in May from 1.3% in April.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1245
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|1.1171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1183
|Daily SMA50
|1.1212
|Daily SMA100
|1.1282
|Daily SMA200
|1.1379
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1125
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1136
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts
Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .
USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target
USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.
Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98
Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.