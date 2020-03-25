EUR/USD advances to fresh daily highs above 1.0850 on broad USD weakness

- Upbeat market mood in American session limits USD's recovery.
- US Dollar Index inches closer to 101 after rebounding to 101.90.
- Coming up on Thursday: ECB's Economic Bulleting and US Q4 GDP data.
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day fluctuating around the 1.0800 handle but gained traction during the American session amid a fresh USD-selling wave and touched a daily high of 1.0869. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.0860, adding 0.67% on a daily basis.
USD struggles to find demand as investors cheer fiscal stimulus deal
The recovering market sentiment after lawmakers in the US reached an agreement on the massive $2 trillion coronavirus emergency stimulus bill makes it difficult for the USD to find demand on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous day 0.7% lower, was last down 0.65% on the day at 101.12.
Although the DXY rebounded to 101.90 earlier in the session, sharp upsurge witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes confirmed the upbeat mood limited its upside. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the legislation is expected to be finalized on Wednesday. “This is a wartime level of investment into our nation,” McConnell added.
Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed that the Ifo Business Climate Index slumped to 86.1 in February to miss the market expectation of 87.7. Commenting on the data, "this is the steepest fall recorded since German reunification and the lowest value since July 2009," Ifo President Clemens Fuest noted in a statement and said the German economy could shrink by as much as 20% in 2020.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release its monthly Economic Bulletin. Later in the day, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Goods Trade Balance and Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0869
|Today Daily Change
|0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|1.0788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1059
|Daily SMA50
|1.1007
|Daily SMA100
|1.105
|Daily SMA200
|1.1086
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0888
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0722
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1237
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0638
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region
The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
Gold's largest gain since the day after September 11th capped, but fundamentals are bid
The price of gold is slightly lower at the time of writing in the New York session, trading at $1,612.85 between a range of $1,597.20 and $1,643.10 and -0.50% and bulls are likely committed to the bid at this juncture.
WTI hovering near multi-year lows, sidelined near $24 a barrel
WTI collapsed violently in the last two months as WTI collapsed to its lowest level since February 2002 near $20 per barrel.