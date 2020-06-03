EUR/USD advances to 3-month tops beyond 1.1200 ahead of US data

- EUR/USD’s upside surpasses the 1.1200 mark on Wednesday.
- Risk-on sentiment remains firm and sustains the rally in the pair.
- German Unemployment Change rose by 238K in May.
The generalized optimism surrounding the riskier assets is lending extra support to the single currency and lifts EUR/USD to new peaks further north of 1.1200 the figure.
EUR/USD underpinned by risk-on mood
The rally in EUR/USD stays well and sound for yet another session on Wednesday, prolonging the upside to the vicinity of 1.1230 and trading at shouting distance from December 2019 peaks near 1.1240.
Hopes of the gradual return to the normal activity in economies in the Old Continent and across the pond have reignited the sentiment towards the risk-associated complex and fuelled further the idea that the coronavirus pandemic could be already behind us.
In addition, market participants found another reason to keep favouring the riskier assets after German Services PMI came in at 32.6 for the month of May, surpassing estimates and more than doubling the previous reading. Results in the same indicator in France, Spain, Italy and the broader Euroland also exceeded expectations. Still in Germany, the jobless rate ticked higher to 6.3% in May while the Unemployment Change increase more than forecasted by 238K.
Data releases coming up next include Producer Prices in the euro area, while the ISM Non-Manufacturing, Factory Orders and the ADP report will take centre stage in the US docket.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has move above the 1.1200 mark against the backdrop of the solid mood in the risk universe. As usual, the weakness in the dollar and the positive prospects following the gradual re-opening of economies around the world keep underpinning the investors’ preference for riskier assets. In addition, Germany is planning to pump an extra €100 billion into its economy, which adds to the recently proposed €750 billion aid packaged by the European Commission (EC). Further support for the euro lies as well in the solid position of the region’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.26% at 1.1198 and a break above 1.1227 (weekly/monthly high Jun.3) would target 1.1239 (monthly high Dec.31 2019) en route to 1.1391 (monthly high Jun.13 2019). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.1011 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.0902 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0870 (weekly low May 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. EZ Services PMIs beat estimates. ADP's jobs report is eyed.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
Forex Today: US unrest? Stocks remain restless, extend surge, dollar dives to new lows, top NFP hints eyed
Large protests continue in the US, albeit with a quieter nature. Markets are focusing on stimulus, with stocks extending the gradual gains and the safe-haven dollar further falling. A busy day awaits traders with two Non-Farm Payrolls hints, the BOC decision, and additional data.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.