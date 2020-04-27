- EUR/USD moves higher to the 1.0860 area on risk-on trade.
- The dollar’s sell-off forces DXY to retreat below 100.00.
- ECB, FOMC meeting next of relevance later this week.
The single currency is extending the upbeat momentum into Monday’s session and is lifting EUR/USD to the area of 3-days peaks around 1.0860.
EUR/USD focused on data, coronavirus
EUR/USD is advancing for the second consecutive session at the beginning of the week, managing to reclaim the mid-1.0800s after bottoming out more than a cent lower during the past week.
The improvement in the risk appetite trends is helping the pair in the upside amidst the continuation of the decreasing trend in deaths and infected cases of COVID-19 in the Old Continent. This in turn, is motivating affected countries to (somewhat) accelerate the re-opening of the economy, although always in a gradual and cautious fashion.
Later in the week, the focus of attention will be on the FOMC meeting (Wednesday) and the ECB event (Thursday). Extra key data will see flash inflation figures in Germany and the broader Euroland for the month of April, while advanced Q1 GDP figures, inflation measured by the PCE and the ISM Manufacturing are expected to take centre stage across the pond.
What to look for around EUR
The euro remains in recovery-mode so far on Monday, sustained by USD-weakness and a better mood in the risk-complex. As always, developments from the coronavirus and its impact on the economy are expected to keep ruling the sentiment in the global markets for the time being. On the more macro view, the single currency is expected to remain under scrutiny in the next periods in light of the forecasted contraction in the economy of the region in the first half of the year, relegating hopes of a strong recovery to Q3 and/or Q4.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.14% at 1.0837 and a breakout of 1.0859 (weekly high Apr.27) would target 1.0990 (weekly/monthly high Apr.15) en route to 1.1039 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, immediate contention is located at 1.0727 (weekly low Apr.24) followed by 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23) and finally 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI bears return to the desks with over 8.0% loss in Asia
WTI snaps the previous three-day winning streak. Rig count data from Canada have been drop to the lowest since 2000, the US data marks six weeks of declines. The Permian Basin and New Mexico accounted for 62% of the shutdowns.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.