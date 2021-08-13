EUR/USD advances to 1.1750 in choppy session

- EUR/USD pair is edging modestly higher on Friday.
- Eurozone posted a larger-than-expected trade surplus in June.
- Focus shifts to UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from US.
The EUR/USD pair closed modestly lower on Thursday but managed to edge higher during the European trading hours on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.18% on the day at 1.1748.
The upbeat data from the euro area seems to be helping the shared currency gather strength. Eurostat announced on Friday that the eurozone posted a trade surplus of €12.4 billion (seasonally adjusted), compared to the market expectation of €9.3 billion.
On the other hand, the greenback is having a difficult time finding demand, allowing EUR/USD to stay in the positive territory.
Following Wednesday's decline, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose slightly on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields on Thursday. Currently, the DXY is down 0.1% at 92.90. Later in the session, the University of Michigan will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for August.
EUR/USD near-term outlook
TD Securities analysts don't think that EUR/USD recent rebound will be durable.
“We are not convinced that EUR/USD's bounce from 1.17 support is durable, especially as the real rate divergence between US and Germany persists, and likely to get wider into the fall," analysts said. "EUR weakness is not unique to the USD, it is broadly based as the ECB's TWI measure (19 currencies) has weakened since June.”
EUR/USD: Burgeoning divide between US and German real rates to cap the rebound – TDS.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1749
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1802
|Daily SMA50
|1.1891
|Daily SMA100
|1.1962
|Daily SMA200
|1.2011
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1724
|Previous Weekly High
|1.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1755
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.172
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1695
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1759
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1769
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
