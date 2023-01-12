- EUR/USD picks up extra pace and leaves behind 1.0800.
- The dollar drops to multi-month lows when tracked by the DXY.
- US inflation figures extended the decline in December.
EUR/USD sees its upside accelerated to levels last seen back in late April 2022 north of 1.0800 the figure on Thursday.
EUR/USD rose to 9-month peaks above 1.0800
EUR/USD advances for the fifth consecutive session to trade in levels past the 1.0800 barrier on the back of the increasing selling pressure in the dollar, particularly exacerbated following the release of US inflation figures during December.
On the latter, the headline CPI rose at an annualized 6.5% in December and 5.7% YoY when it comes to the Core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs. Headline consumer prices therefore retreat for the sixth consecutive month so far and add to the rising perception of Fed’s pivot in the not-so-distant future.
Additional releases in the US calendar saw Initial Jobless Claims rise 205K in the week to January 7, surpassing consensus.
In the wake of the publication of the US CPI, the probability of a 25 bps rate hike at the next Fed event climbed to 82% according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD finally breaks above the key 1.0800 barrier to print new 9-month peaks on Thursday.
Price action around the European currency continues to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the impact of the energy crisis on the region and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Back to the euro area, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: France final Inflation Rate, Germany Full Year GDP Growth, MEU Balance of Trade/Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the protracted energy crisis on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is advancing 0.43% at 1.0803 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0815 (monthly high January 12) followed by 1.0900 (round level) and finally 1.0936 (weekly high April 21 2022). On the other hand, the breach of 1.0481 (monthly low January 6) would target 1.0443 (weekly low December 7) en route to 1.0424 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-month highs above 1.0800 on US CPI
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0800 for the first time since April. With the data from the US showing that monthly CPI inflation declined by 0.1% in December, the US Dollar lost its footing and triggered a rally in the pair.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2200 on strong US Dollar selloff
GBP/USD has turned north and advanced beyond 1.2200 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual Core CPI declined to 5.7% in December from 6% in November, weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
Gold hovers around $1,890 as US yields slide
Gold price surged higher and surpassed $1,900 on Thursday. With the initial reaction to the soft December inflation data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.5%, provided a boost to XAU/USD.
US Department of Justice investigates Solana based DEX Saber protocol for inflated usage statistics
The US Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal executive department of the US government, is investigating a team of developers associated with Solana-based protocol Saber.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.