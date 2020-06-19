EUR/USD: Advances on the EU recovery fund to boost the common currency

EUR/USD has been under pressure, holding just above the 1.12 level, amid a mixed mood. Upcoming talks on the EU recovery fund can lift the shared currency on reports regarding progress to reach a deal, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, informs.
“EU leaders hold a summit to discuss the European Commission's ambitious plan which including €500 billion in grants mutually funded. Reports about progress toward a deal may boost the euro while headlines talking about frictions risking it could weigh on the common currency. Markets expect the proposal, backed by Germany and France, to eventually go through.”
“Coronavirus concerns have somewhat waned. While Texas and Florida continue suffering from an increase in hospitalizations and cases, the pace has not materially accelerated. The US Sun Belt remains the epicenter while the greater New York area is returning to normal.”
“Washington is sending mixed messages on relations with China. While Trump touted the world's largest economies could decouple, other officials are satisfied with Beijing's fulfillment of Phase One of the trade deal. China somewhat soothed markets by announcing that it has the outbreak in its capital under control. Hopes for a vaccine and a study showing that a cheap steroid reduces mortality boosted the mood, yet doubts about the potential of herd immunity are a cause for concern.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
