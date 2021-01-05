EUR/USD advances higher toward 1.2300 on renewed USD weakness

- EUR/USD gained traction in the second half of the day.
- US Dollar Index is pushing lower toward 89.50.
- Improving market sentiment seems to be weighing on the greenback.
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range near 1.2770 but started to edge higher during the American session with the greenback coming under renewed selling pressure. As of writing, the pair was up 0.37% on a daily basis at 1.2295.
USD selloff picks up steam
Earlier in the day, the cautious market mood allowed the USD to stay resilient against its peers. However, the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US and prospects for a Democratic majority in the Senate after the runoff election in Georgia provided a boost to market sentiment.
Reflecting the positive mood, Wall Street's main indexes are up around 0.3% on the day and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.38% at 89.53.
The data published by the ISM showed on Tuesday that the Manufacturing PMI in December climbed to its highest level since August 2018 at 60.7 to show that the business activity expanded at an impressive pace at the end of 2020.
On Wednesday, the IHS Markit will release the Services PMI data for Germany, the euro area and later the US. The ADP Employment Change will be featured in the US economic docket as well. Moreover, investors will be keeping a close eye on the Georgia election results, which are expected to be announced Wednesday morning.
Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2291
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2192
|Daily SMA50
|1.1996
|Daily SMA100
|1.1897
|Daily SMA200
|1.1552
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.231
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2231
|Previous Weekly High
|1.231
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.228
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2138
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.2300 as risk-on sentiment returns
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs just below the 1.2300 threshold. Investors await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid strain and vaccine hopes are still the main market’s motors.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3600
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3640, underpinned by resurgent demand for high-yielding assets. Upside limited as the UK report roughly 61K new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
Gold bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone
Gold built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through a descending trend-line resistance and shot to near two-month tops, around the $1952 region on Tuesday.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).