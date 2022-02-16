EUR/USD advances further and approaches 1.1400

- EUR/USD moves higher and trades closer to the 1.1400 mark.
- The relief-rally keeps propping up the rebound in the pair.
- EMU Industrial Production, US Retail Sales next on tap.
The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and now lifts EUR/USD to the vicinity of the 1.1400 barrier.
EUR/USD up on risk trends, focuses on data, FOMC
EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row on Wednesday underpinned by the continuation of the relief rally in response to alleviating geopolitical concerns.
However, and despite the de-escalation of tensions in past hours, the situation in the Russia-Ukraine front remains delicate and is expected to keep driving the sentiment in the global markets for the time being.
Closer to home, the selloff in the German bond market lifts yields of the key 10y Bund to new tops above 0.33%, an area last visited back in December 2018. The uptick in German yields comes in contrast with the mild downside pressure in their US peers, resulting in a narrow yield spread and morphing into extra support for the pair.
In the domestic calendar, Industrial Production in the euro bloc comes next ahead of Retail Sales and the FOMC Minutes due later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD continues to reclaim ground lost in past sessions on the back of the geopolitics-led relief rally. Looking at the broader scenario, the improvement in the pair’s outlook appears underpinned by fresh speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB at some point by year end, higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic activity and other key fundamentals in the region
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Industrial Production (Wednesday) – Flash EMU Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is advancing 0.18% at 1.1378 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1395 (weekly high Feb.16) followed by 1.1491 (200-week SMA) and finally 1.1494 (2022 high Feb.10). On the other hand, a drop below 1.1326 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1279 (weekly low Feb.14) en route to 1.1186 (monthly low Nov.24 2021).
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1350 ahead of Fed Minutes, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in two weeks around 1.1350. Market’s cautious optimism weighs on yields but the US dollar stays hopeful, as the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions linger. Focus shifts to US Retail Sales, Fed minutes.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3550 after hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD is posting modest daily gains above 1.3550 as investors assess inflation data from the UK. The ONS reported on Wednesday that the annual CPI edged higher to 5.5% on a yearly basis in January, compared to the market expectation of 5.4%. Eyes on Russia-Ukraine headlines, US data.
Gold: Downside appears capped near $1,845 ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price is treading waters while consolidating Tuesday’s slump around $1,850, as bears take a breather ahead of the critical January Fed meeting’s minutes and US Retail Sales release.
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally.
US January Retail Sales Preview: Geopolitics, FOMC Minutes to impact dollar’s valuation Premium
Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rebound in January. Investors are likely to ignore the US data amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The US Dollar Index needs to clear 96.40 resistance to continue to push higher.