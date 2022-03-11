EUR/USD adds to recent losses below the 1.1000 mark

- EUR/USD remains offered in the sub-1.1000 region.
- The dollar regains composure on inflation, risk-off trade.
- US Consumer Sentiment will be the sole release on Friday.
The European currency comes under extra selling pressure and drags EUR/USD back below the 1.1000 yardstick at the end of the week.
EUR/USD keeps looking to Ukraine for direction
EUR/USD loses ground for the second session in a row on Friday against the backdrop of the persistent demand for the greenback, as market participants continue to gauge the recent US inflation figures, while the pretty steady geopolitical context also lends support to the buck.
The German cash market, in the meantime, sees yields of the key 10y Bund trading a tad lower following Thursday’s multi-week high in levels past the 0.30% mark.
Further out, investors seem to have already left behind the hawkish tilt at the ECB event on Thursday and re-shift the focus to the Russia-Ukraine dispute, inflation and the upcoming Fed gathering.
Data wise in Germany, final figures showed the CPI rose 0.9% MoM and 5.1% YoY in February. Across the pond, all the attention will be on the preliminary US Consumer Sentiment print for the month of March.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD could not sustain the ECB-induced uptick to the area past 1.1100 the figure, sparking instead a corrective leg lower in tandem with the resurgence of the sentiment towards the US dollar. Price action around the European currency, in the meantime, is expected to remain dictated by the broad risk appetite trends in response to geopolitical developments. Looking at the longer term, bouts of strength in the pair should remain underpinned by speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB probably sooner than many anticipate, higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Final CPI.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is retreating 0.07% at 1.0975 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1121 (weekly high Mar.10) followed by 1.1167 (20-day SMA) and finally 1.1276 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a drop below 1.0805 (2022 low Mar.7) would target 1.0766 (monthly low May 7 2020) en route to 1.0727 (monthly low Apr. 24 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3050, renews multi-month lows
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Friday and trades at its lowest level since November 2020 below 1.3100 despite the upbeat data releases from the UK. In January, the UK economy grew by 0.8%, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2%.
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 in quiet day
EUR/USD is consolidating the ECB-led declines on Friday and fluctuating in a relatively tight range below 1.1000. The US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains as US T-bond yields stay flat on the day following this week's impressive rally. Investors await UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined around $2,000, as focus shifts to Fed
Gold price is trading on the defensive, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-aversion. Hot US inflation and faster ECB tapering raise hawkish Fed’s expectations.
BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.