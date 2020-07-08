EUR/USD accelerates the upside (well) above 1.1300

- EUR/USD picks up extra pace and reclaims 1.1300 and beyond.
- Dollar-selling gathers further traction and drags DXY to daily lows.
- ECB’s De Guindos showed some optimism regarding growth in the region.
EUR/USD is advancing further north of the 100-hour SMA (1.1273) and is surpassing the 1.1300 barrier to clinch fresh daily highs near 1.1310.
EUR/USD bolstered by USD-weakness
EUR/USD continues to fade Tuesday’s retracement and it has currently regained the area beyond 1.1300 the figure on the back of the increasing selling pressure surrounding the buck.
In fact, the greenback is navigating the area of daily lows around 96.70 measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), with losses picking up pace following a positive opening in Wall St.
Indeed, investors’ preference is now leaning towards the risk complex and seems to leave behind recent fears of the unabated progress of the coronavirus pandemic in the US.
Earlier in the session, ECB’s Vicepresident Luis De Guindos expressed some optimism regarding the prospects for economic growth in the region on the back of latest auspicious data releases.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s advance appears propped up by the better mood in the global markets, in turn sustained by optimism around the ongoing recovery post-pandemic. The constructive view in the euro, in the meantime, stays well and sound and supported by the improvement of key fundamentals in the region amidst the current (and massive) monetary stimulus by central banks. On top, the solid performance of the region’s current account is also adding to the attractiveness of the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.47% at 1.1326 and a break above 1.1348 (weekly high Jun.23) would target 1.1422 (monthly high Jun.10) en route to 1.1495 (2020 high Mar.9). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.1168 (monthly low Jun.19) seconded by 1.1147 (high Mar.27) and finally 1.1043 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support
USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out.
Gold: Optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800
Gold prices recede from $1,818.17, the highest since September 2011 flashed Wednesday. Record US coronavirus cases join Sino-American tension to weigh on the greenback and favor the commodity bulls.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.
Look East for market direction
When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.