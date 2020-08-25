EUR/USD about to challenge 1.18 as US session backs the greenback

EUR/USD is retreating from a daily high of 1.1842, holding above the 1.1800 level. The pair is at risk of falling further as optimism tends to back the greenback during US hours, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.
Key quotes
“Optimism rules, as the US and China, said they are making progress in trade talks, despite other tensions between Beijing and Washington. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce mentioned ‘a constructive dialogue’ meant to continue pushing forward the trade deal. The positive sentiment is clearly reflected by government debt yields, sharply up, although equities are struggling to extend gains.”
“EUR/USD has made no progress over the last 24 hours, retaining a neutral-to-bearish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trading around converging 20 and 100 SMAs, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, with modest downward slopes.”
“Overall, the risk is skewed to the downside, mainly considering that the dollar tends to appreciate during the American session.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906
Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.