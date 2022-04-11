The euro bounced after the French election but remains heavy near 1.09. Economists at BBH note that the EUR/USD pair may test the March 7 low near 1.0805.
Run-off will be held between Macron and Le Pen
“Macron got 28% of the vote vs. 24% for Le Pen in the first round. One early poll shows Macron winning 54-46% in the second round, while another one is a lot closer at 51-49%. We warn of the so-called Bradley effect, which suggests that the polls will likely understate Le Pen’s support. If polls tighten up ahead of the runoff, we expect markets to become more jittery.”
“A break above 1.1050 is needed to signal a deeper correction towards the March 31 high near 1.1185.”
“A test of the March 7 low near 1.0805 is still in the cards.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 after early rebound
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward the mid-1.0900s earlier in the day. With the greenback holding its ground against its rivals amid rising US Treasury bond yields, the pair seems to have steadied near 1.0900. Investors will keep a close eye on upcoming Fedspeak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.3030 after having dropped to 1.2990 earlier in the day. The pair, however, looks vulnerable as safe-haven flows remain in control of financial markets in the European morning.
Gold bulls likely to target $1,966 resistance
Gold scaled higher through the early European session and shot to a two-week high on Monday. The Ukraine crisis, worries about rising inflation continued acting as a tailwind for the commodity.
What Cardano price needs to do to break out to $1.60
Cardano price has suffered a recent pullback, as 3.4 million addresses were underwater. Nevertheless, analysts have predicted a recovery in Cardano price, and set target at $1.60.
Elon Musk turns down seat on Twitter board and enters Bitcoin mining
Tesla (TSLA) stock is under pressure this morning with multiple newsflows in evidence. Tesla lost ground on Friday as it closed 3% lower and so far is replicating that loss in Monday's premarket.