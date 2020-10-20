EUR/USD: 50-day SMA hurdle may hold on widening Eurozone periphery bond yield spreads

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD eyes 50-day SMA after Monday's 0.5% gain. 
  • Rising periphery-Germany yield spreads may cap gains around 50-day SMA. 
  • The data calendar is light, EUR is at the mercy of dovish ECB expectations. 

Having risen by nearly 0.5% on Monday, EUR/USD now looks set to test the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) located at 1.1794. However, a convincing break above the key average hurdle may remain elusive, as the Eurozone periphery-German bond yield spreads are widening. 

The Italian-German 10-year bond yield spread, also known as Italy's risk premium, rose by seven basis points to 1.34 basis points, according to data source TradingView. Meanwhile, Spain's risk premium increased by over four basis points, and France's rose by 1.5 basis points. 

The risk premiums increased as investors rotated money into the safe-haven German bonds on fears of a deeper coronavirus-induced economic recession. 

That trend is likely to continue as many Eurozone countries are reimposing lockdown restrictions. "Several Spanish regions toughened their coronavirus restrictions on Monday, seeking to curb the second wave of contagion that looks set to drive the country with Western Europe's highest caseload above one million infections this week," the Singapore-based news agency CNA noted.

As such, the EUR may have a tough time scaling the 50-day SMA hurdle. That said, the common currency could remain well supported if the European stock markets pick up a bid, tracking the uptick in the S&P 500 futures. 

The Eurozone data calendar is light. In the North American session, the pair may take cues from the US Housing Starts and Building Permits data. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1775, having put in a low of 1.1764 early Tuesday. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1775
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.177
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1732
Daily SMA50 1.1795
Daily SMA100 1.161
Daily SMA200 1.1285
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1794
Previous Daily Low 1.1703
Previous Weekly High 1.1827
Previous Weekly Low 1.1688
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1759
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1738
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1718
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1665
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1627
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1808
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1846
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1898

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

