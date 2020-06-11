EUR/USD: 1.1380 pivot point to lead the way, 1.15 topside aim – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are closely watching the 1.1380/85 level as is set to mark the direction of the EUR/USD pair which is currently trading just below this point at 1.3773.

Key quotes

“We look to 1.1380/85 in EUR/USD to provide a pivot for near-term directionality for the USD. Failure to hold above would lend credence to temporarily pare back longs.”

“1.1240/50 will be the next major area of support. Below this, 1.1180 and 1.1020 (~200dma) should act as major reassessment points.”

“Meanwhile, 1.15 is the next major attractor to the topside.”