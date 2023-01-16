EUR/USD continues to trade comfortably above 1.08. However, 1.0900/1.0950 may be best EUR/USD levels of the week, in the opinion of economists at ING.
EUR/USD will probably be driven by events in Asia this week
“The focus in Europe this week may be some key speakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks on Friday. We will also see some German data in final CPI and the ZEW investor expectations survey – which is expected to have improved.”
“EUR/USD will probably be driven by events in Asia this week. However, we suspect that 1.0900/1.0950 levels may be the best of the week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses toward 1.0800 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD is falling back toward 1.0800, retracing sharply from a nine-month high of 1.0874 in early Europe. Markets are turning cautious, helping the US Dollar stage a comeback amid thin market conditions.
GBP/USD corrects below 1.2200 amid USD rebound
GBP/USD is extending its correction below 1.2200 in the early European trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, despite bets for smaller Fed rate hikes, as risk sentiment turns sour. Recession fears weigh on Cable ahead of BoE Bailey’s testimony.
Gold retreats from nine-month peak amid modest US Dollar recovery
Gold price retreats from a nearly nine-month peak, around the $1,929 area touched earlier this Monday and remains depressed through the first half of the European session.
Binance's CZ thwarts Harmony One hackers from laundering, recovers 124 BTC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced the recovery of $2.6 million worth of Bitcoin from Harmony One hacker’s latest move. CZ revealed that security teams of exchanges like Huobi share information on exploits and hacks, collaborating on crypto recovery.
The Week Ahead: China Q4 GDP, Bank of Japan, UK CPI in focus
China's GDP: The last 2 months China's trade numbers have shown a Chinese economy that has seen economic activity and demand collapse in the face of surging Covid cases, as well as a popular revolt against its zero-covid policy.