EUR/USD is drifting around in ranges. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook.
EUR/CHF should be heading to 0.9500/0.9600
We doubt EUR/USD will make a move higher before Friday's US CPI revisions, meaning that 1.0800 should prove good intra-day resistance.
The slightly higher rate environment has seen EUR:CHF two-year swap differentials widen back out to 188 bps and support EUR/CHF. There should be more to come here and we wonder whether speculation builds over a Swiss National Bank rate cut as early as March. We retain a view that EUR/CHF should be heading to 0.9500/0.9600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
