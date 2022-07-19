The European Central Bank meeting on Thursday is grabbing more attention amid rising speculations about a 50 basis points rate hike. According to analysts from TD Securities, the EUR/USD is showing a buy-the-rumour, pattern and they warn this week could be a pretext to reinstate short positions from large investors.
Key Quotes:
“EURUSD is displaying classic signs of a buy-the-rumor/sell-the-fact dynamic. As we warned last week, we were wary of 'ECB sources' stories emerging ahead of the decision to help manage expectations. Given EUR's flirtation below parity, we thought a short-squeeze was likely.”
“Speculation has grown that the ECB may deliver 50bp hike instead of the 'intended' 25bp. Given how far behind the curve the ECB is, it is prudent to respect this 'surprise' scenario. It is the first line of defense to stave off a weak euro. But, it would pull forward the ECB's limitations to hike aggressively later in its cycle as energy constraints intensify. We think a pushback on 100bp hike by Fed officials was partially to offer relief to the euro. But, as we have noted recently, the implosion of the current account will be hard to ignore.”
“There is concern that the anti-fragmentation tool will not be ready this week. We think it must be to begin lifting rates, or else it risks peripheral spread widening. The ECB suffers from institutionalized dovishness, so this week could be a pretext to reinstate shorts. 1.0340-1.0400 in EURUSD as key lines in the sand.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
