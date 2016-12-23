EUR to remain vulnerable entering 2017 - BTMU

Analysts at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi explained that as we approach the end of 2016 we suspect the ECB awaits 2017 with some trepidation.

Key Quotes:

"The ECB recently published some analysis on measuring the macro-economic impact of uncertainty. Difficult to capture, the ECB nonetheless concluded that one-fifth of changes in GDP could be explained by uncertainty."

"Given the political uncertainty ahead in the Netherlands, France and Germany and given the banking-sector state bail-out proceeding in Italy, the EUR is set to remain vulnerable to these events as we enter 2017."