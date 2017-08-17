EUR: Surrendering the gains - BBH

EUR: Surrendering the gains - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH note that the euro is surrendering yesterday's gains, of which they were suspicious as there does not appear to be a macro driver.
Key Quotes
“The eurozone confirmed July inflation readings, and the June trade balance was a little largest than expected, but mostly offset by a downward revision in May. There is no material impact on GDP expectations. Nevertheless, the euro is heavier on the crosses as well. The euro is holding a down trend since peaking on August 2 a little above $1.19. The trend line comes in today near $1.1815. The high in Asia and Europe is $1.1790. Support is pegged in the $1.680-$1.1720 area. There are nearly two bln euros of options struck between $1.17 and $1.1715 that are on the block today. There is another option for nearly 550 mln euros struck at $1.1760.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.