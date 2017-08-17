EUR: Surrendering the gains - BBH

Analysts at BBH note that the euro is surrendering yesterday's gains, of which they were suspicious as there does not appear to be a macro driver.

Key Quotes

“The eurozone confirmed July inflation readings, and the June trade balance was a little largest than expected, but mostly offset by a downward revision in May. There is no material impact on GDP expectations. Nevertheless, the euro is heavier on the crosses as well. The euro is holding a down trend since peaking on August 2 a little above $1.19. The trend line comes in today near $1.1815. The high in Asia and Europe is $1.1790. Support is pegged in the $1.680-$1.1720 area. There are nearly two bln euros of options struck between $1.17 and $1.1715 that are on the block today. There is another option for nearly 550 mln euros struck at $1.1760.”