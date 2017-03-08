EUR: Small pullback – BBH

EUR: Small pullback – BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
The euro is trading in a less than a third of a cent range today around where North American dealers left it yesterday and has pulled back a little more than three-quarters of a cent after poking through $1.1900 briefly yesterday while the support is seen near $1.1780, according to analysts at BBH.
Key Quotes
“For all practical purposes, the euro has shrugged off a disappointing PMI report. The composite for the region slipped to 55.7 from 56.3. It is the lowest since January. It averaged 56.6 in Q2. Germany was a downside surprise. With the service PMI falling more than the flash reading had suggested, the composite was revised to 54.7 from 55.1 and 56.4 in June. This is a 10-month low. Although we find that international comparisons of headline PMI readings not very helpful, it is interesting that for the first time in a dozen years, Germany's composite is below France, Italy, and Spain. Like Germany, Spain disappointed with a larger than expected pullback from June. The service PMI fell to 57.6 from 58.5, and the composite eased to 56.7 from 57.1.”
“Italy offered a pleasant upside surprise. Its service PMI rose to 56.3 from 53.6, and the composite rose to 56.2 from 54.9. The French service PMI was a little better than the flash at 56.0 (vs. 55.9), but still lower than the 56.9 reading in June. The composite PMI fell to 55.6 from 56.6 in June.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.