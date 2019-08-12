EUR shorts dropped back, GBP shorts increased – Rabobank

According to CFTC’s commitment of traders report, safe haven demand has pushed the level of JPY net positions back into positive ground for the first time since November 2016, notes the analysis team at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“Net EUR short positions dropped back having surged the previous week to levels last held in late June.”
“Net short GBP positions increased for an twelfth consecutive week on fears about a no deal Brexit and a weakening UK economic backdrop.”
“CHF net shorts edged higher for the fourth consecutive time last week, though levels are still much lower than the year’s average.”
“CAD net long positions recovered a little ground after the sharp drop the previous week. Commodities currency are vulnerable to concerns about world and Chinese growth.”
“AUD net shorts increased for a second week. The AUD’s role as a proxy for confidence in China suggests scope for additional pressure if trade tensions worsen”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sliding below 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty
EUR/USD has kicked off the by falling below 1.1200. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.
GBP/USD is recovering amid hopes for blocking a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, up. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Gold clings to modest gains above critical $1,500 handle
After advancing to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 last Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair moved sideways near the $1,500 mark on Thursday and Friday and continues to have a difficult time setting its next short-term direction today.
Cryptos at critical levels after Altcoins' bullish catching up
Weekends are never boring in crypto-trading – but this one has been different. Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and other Altcoins have been standing out with gains while Bitcoin retreated.