EUR/SEK to target 10.10 on recovery tailwinds in 2021 – Danske Bank

The Swedish krona has been one of the winners in the autumn, aided by stimulus and improving risk sentiment. Analysts at Danske Bank target EUR/SEK around 10.30 in 1-3 months before a move towards 10.10 in 6-12 months on recovery tailwinds.
Key quotes
“The global economy is entering a soft patch in Q4 and throughout Q1 on the back of the resurging coronavirus pandemic and ensuing restrictions. The same applies for Sweden, which we believe will also feel repercussions from a slowdown in Europe. Hence, we should see headwinds for procyclical currencies throughout the winter. Brighter prospects for a vaccine mean brighter prospects for growth in 2021, lending support to pro-cyclical currencies further out.”
“If inflation expectations drift further away from the target, we doubt prolonged SEK appreciation would be acceptable. A lack of inflation pressure remains a medium-term headwind for the SEK.”
“EUR/SEK has fallen more than 10% from the peak. However, the COVID-19 situation (alarming) and the growth outlook for Q4-Q1 (slowdown) suggest a setback in the coming months. Later in 2021, we see SEK tailwinds re-emerging amid better global growth prospects.
“On balance, with the vaccine news in mind, our forecast profile is 10.30 in 1-3M and 10.10 in 6-12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.
EUR/USD hits 1.19 amid vaccine optimism, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD seems vulnerable, upside remains capped near 200-hour SMA
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Monday. The technical set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
The week ahead: Three things to watch
The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!