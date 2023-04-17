EUR/SEK: Scope for a move to 10.80 on a 6-month view – Rabobank

“EUR/SEK has recently tested its 2020 high in the 11.42 region. The 2009 high stands around EUR/SEK11.79. In the near-term the SEK remain vulnerable. However, expectations that growth will be supported in 2024 by a still robust labour market and a recovery in the housing market suggests an improved outlook for the SEK into year end. We see scope for a move to EUR/SEK10.80 on a 6-month view.”

“Reflecting the weakness of the economy, the SEK was the weakest performing G10 currency in 2022. Sweden’s proximity to Russia was also likely a factor weighing on the SEK in early 2022. In the year to date, it has pulled back a little ground vs the EUR but has remained on the back foot vs. the EUR, reflecting the hawkishness of the ECB .”

The EUR/SEK pair is falling on Monday for the fifth consecutive day, trading at 11.30, the lowest level in a week. Analysts at Rabobank, see the Swedish Krona as vulnerable in the short term but they see it improve over the medium term. They forecast EUR/SEK at 10.80 on a six-month perspective.

