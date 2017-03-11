EUR/SEK remains a sell on rallies – Danske Bank

Upticks to the 9.80 area in EUR/SEK remain selling opportunities, recommended Jakob Christensen, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“The last sessions in the Scandies have been fairly quiet amid both EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK creeping higher”.

“We have expressed a wish to sell EUR/SEK on spikes towards 9.80, which remains our preference given the set of key resistance levels around 9.80”.

“This said, it is currently difficult to see an imminent trigger for a SEK revival, which makes us a little cautious. The key releases to look out for are the Riksbank minutes (9 November), inflation (14 November) and house prices (also on 14 November)”.