EUR/SEK remains a sell on rallies – Danske Bank

EUR/SEK remains a sell on rallies – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Upticks to the 9.80 area in EUR/SEK remain selling opportunities, recommended Jakob Christensen, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“The last sessions in the Scandies have been fairly quiet amid both EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK creeping higher”.
“We have expressed a wish to sell EUR/SEK on spikes towards 9.80, which remains our preference given the set of key resistance levels around 9.80”.
“This said, it is currently difficult to see an imminent trigger for a SEK revival, which makes us a little cautious. The key releases to look out for are the Riksbank minutes (9 November), inflation (14 November) and house prices (also on 14 November)”.
