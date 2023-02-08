Ahead of tomorrow’s Riksbank decision, economists at Credit Suisse raise their EUR/SEK Q1 target from 11.30 to 11.50 and would look to fade consolidation triggered by hawkish policy rate projections.
Further SEK weakness remains the path of least resistance
“Ahead of tomorrow’s Riksbank decision, we raise our EUR/SEK Q1 target from 11.30 to 11.50.”
“There is a possibility that hawkish policy rate projections could trigger a consolidation in EUR/SEK to the 11.00-11.10 zone: we would expect SEK weakness to resume thereafter.”
See – Riksbank Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, 50 bps, but the peak is not far off
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 1.0750 on Wednesday after having declined below 1.0700 late Tuesday but struggled to gather further momentum. In the absence of high-impact data releases, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2100
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed to the 1.2100 area on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the cautious market mood, as reflected by the falling US stock index futures, doesn't allow the pair to build on earlier recovery gains as investors await Fedspeak.
Gold holds in positive territory near $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold price trades in positive territory slightly above $1,880 heading into the American session on Tuesday. Following a three-day rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on Wednesday, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Bitcoin price set to tank 10% as BTC traders fail to get Fed's memo
Bitcoin (BTC) price action was able to eke out over 2% gains on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday evening. In a bizarre twist, markets only focused on one sentence from Powell, which was that 2023 would be a disinflationary year.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.