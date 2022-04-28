“In the longer run, the Riksbank’s policy shift is set to offer sustained support to the krona, and periods of stabilised market sentiment (especially in Europe) could see the widening EUR/SEK rate differential push the pair materially lower. We now expect a move below 10.00 in EUR/SEK in the second half of the year.”

“The recent instability in global risk sentiment and lingering geopolitical concerns in Europe are keeping a lid on the high-beta krona. This may not change in the near term, and we still struggle to see EUR/SEK trade sustainably below 10.20 in the coming weeks.”

“Sweden’s central bank surprised with a 25bp rate hike today after a U-turn in the inflation assessment. Rate projections signal two to three more hikes this year and a terminal rate slightly below 2% by 2025; balance sheet reduction in 2H22 was also announced. All of this means more support to the krona in the medium-term”

The Riksbank completed its shift towards the hawkish side of the spectrum by delivering a surprise 25bp rate hike today. EUR/SEK fell from the 10.40 area to slightly below 10.30 after the Riksbank’s statement was released. A series of gradual hikes are set to come, providing support to the krona, economists at ING report.

