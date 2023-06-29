EUR/SEK: Krona not out of the woods, durable recovery only when inflation outlook clears up – SocGen

The SEK like the NOK is not out of the woods and a durable recovery can only gain traction when the outlook clears up on inflation in the US and the Eurozone and the Fed and ECB end the tightening cycles.

The weaker Krona isn’t making things any easier for the central bank which, like the ECB, was too slow in raising rates from ultra-low levels. The forecast is for the policy rate to be increased at least one more time this year. Inflation is falling but is still far too high. Service prices, like in many other developed economies, are rising unexpectedly rapidly and a weaker Krona, indicates that inflation is declining more slowly than expected.

The Riksbank raised its policy rate by 25 bps to 3.75% and raised its terminal rate estimate by another 40 bps to 4.1%. That’s an uplift of 80 bps since February, an indication of how the central bank is struggling to get a grip on inflation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.