Analysts at Nordea think the EUR/SEK pair is already pricing its fair value at 10.5555.

Key quotes

“The Riksbank unveils its next monetary policy report Wednesday 12 February. While we see a spark of joy in recent macro numbers, we predict no happiness in the SEK front end.”

“Inflation is about to crash owing to plunging electricity and energy prices, and inflation expectations will likely follow suit.”

“EUR/SEK may already be trading close to its `fair value`, and that barring a new European debt crisis there’s not that much downside to EUR/SEK.”