EUR/SEK buyers could defend SMA crossover

EUR/SEK buyers could defend SMA crossoverBy FXStreet Algorythms
The advance in EUR/SEK prompted its 100-hr SMA to cross above the slower 200-hr SMA.
The low prices printed on hourly charts are at a converging distance to the “Golden Cross”. This price level is likely to underpin the EUR/SEK rate as buyers find support at the confluence. The risk scenario is set once a close beyond the 200 SMA is printed.
