EUR: Second consecutive weekly fall? – BBH

Barring a strong rally in North America, the euro will finish lower for the second consecutive week, points out the analysis team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“It would be the first back-to-back decline in six months. The price action confirms our suspicions that the short-term market has changed to sell euro bounces rather than buy dips. If the euro finishes the week below $1.17, it would be the first time since late July. The mid-August lows were recorded near $1.1660, and we have suggested that a potential head and shoulders pattern projects toward $1.1600.”

“To be sure, barring the lowflation, the eurozone economic activity remains elevated. That was the takeaway from the PMIs. Germany reported a surge in August industrial order today. The 3.6% rise is the strongest in three years. This is a seasonally and inflation adjusted reading. The strength was broad-based, with domestic orders increasing 2.7% and export orders rising 4.3%. Today's report suggests upside risk to news week's industrial output report, where the median is expecting a little less than a 1% increase.”