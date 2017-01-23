EUR/PLN seen at 4.32 in 6-month – Danske Bank

By Pablo Piovano

Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Jakob Christensen expects the Polish Zloty to pick up further pace in the medium term.

Key Quotes

“The PLN has staged a slightly faster comeback than we thought in December. Part of the reason is the improvement in macro-data but also a weaker momentum in the Trump reflation trade, which had hurt the PLN through a global bond sell-off”.

“Furthermore, the dispute about the Sejm and budget 2017 has been resolved. However, we think renewed momentum in the Trump trade and deterioration in global risk sentiment will be a negative factor for the PLN”.

“As a result, we expect the PLN to remain around current levels in 1-3M and then to strengthen further out. Hence, our forecast for EUR/PLN is 4.37 (4.42 previously) in 1M, expecting a fall to 4.35 (4.40before) in 3M, 4.32 (4.35 before) in 6M and 4.30 in 12M, respectively”.