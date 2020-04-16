EUR/PLN: Expected to resume the upside momentum in the near-term – Rabobank

Once again EUR/PLN is at a critical juncture. After rallying to 4.6340, EUR/PLN has entered a consolidation phase forming a descending triangle, which is considered as a continuation pattern, per Rabobank.
Key quotes
“Any indication that it may take much longer than currently anticipated for the coronavirus pandemic to peak would be a bullish signal for EUR/PLN.”
“We remain of the view that it is too early to declare that EUR/PLN has peaked and the price action over the past week or so has not proved us wrong - forming the descending triangle, which favours a break higher.”
“To declare that the bias is shifting to the downside, EUR/PLN would have to break below the support area around 4.52/51. As long as EUR/PLN continues to trade above it, another leg higher towards the Global Financial Crisis high at 4.9307 will remain our base line scenario for the 1-3 month horizon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
