EUR/PLN increasingly looks to have topped as nearby support at 4.48/4.4710 uptrend and Fibo are exposed, Commerzbank’s Karen Jones informs.

Key quotes

“EUR/PLN has closed below the 4.5105/4.5002 support area where the last six weeks lows were made. It is currently eroding the four-month support line at 4.48 as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 4.4710.”

“The market will stay directly offered below the 55-day ma at 4.5335.”