EUR/NZD technical analysis: Bears looking to 1.76 the figure on break of key support

  • Bears are on the verge of a break of the June highs on the 1.73 handle which guards a run to the 1.70 handle
  • 1.7620s guard the 1.78s and the Sep 2108 highs. 

EUR/NZD has pulled in supply and offers this week following a failure to the top side making for a triple-top area around 1.76 the figure. The bears are on the verge of a break of the June highs on the 1.73 handle which guards a run to the 1.70 handle and the September spike lows to complete a 50% mean reversion and open the way to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July swing lows to recent swing-highs.  On the upside, bulls will look to for a break of the 1.7620s with the 1.78s on the radar and the Sep 2108 highs. 

EUR/NZD levels

EUR/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.7355
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.735
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.7357
Daily SMA50 1.7216
Daily SMA100 1.7124
Daily SMA200 1.6924
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.7468
Previous Daily Low 1.7298
Previous Weekly High 1.7618
Previous Weekly Low 1.7295
Previous Monthly High 1.7594
Previous Monthly Low 1.6801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.7363
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.7403
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.7276
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.7202
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.7106
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.7446
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.7542
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.7616

 

 

