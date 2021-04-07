EUR/NOK to tick down towards 9.80 as monetary policy support for the krone is stable – Credit Suisse

Analysts at Credit Suisse still see scope for key pro-cyclical EUR crosses to move lower, targeting EUR/NOK 9.80, as fiscal FX flows are set to support the krone ahead of elections.
Limited scope for further hawkish repricing in Norway
“Resilient oil prices and still-elevated inflation prints continue to support current monetary policy expectations, but leave limited scope for further hawkish repricing. With OPEC+ starting to normalize supply starting May, and oil prices in line with Norges Bank’s estimates, the bar for further hawkish shifts in policy expectations is high. A stronger NOK should also limit upside risks in inflation, and should contribute to push CPI-ATE further lower.”
“Fiscal spending-related flows are likely to be NOK-positive in Q2. This leaves us constructive on NOK even with less potential for further supportive monetary developments. We lower our EUR/NOK target from 10.05 to 9.80.”
“Sep 2021 elections should drive fiscal spending amid slow vaccination pace and lockdown threats. Labor and Center Party pose a strong challenge to incumbent Conservatives. More fiscal spending points at sustained NOK purchases from Norges Bank on behalf of the government, a short-term NOK-supportive factor.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
