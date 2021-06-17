EUR/NOK to push below 9.90 as Norges Bank racse ahead with rate hikes – TDS

The Norges Bank kept the deposit rate on hold at 0.00% but delivered a hawkish message. The Norges Bank's upgraded hiking profile has seen a significant move in rate differentials in the NOK's favor vs the EUR. This, together with the recent rally in crude has left EUR/NOK simply looking too high relative to fundamentals, in the view of economists at TD Securities.
Upgrade to the rate path to provide the NOK with a supportive tailwind
“The Norges Bank left its policy rate on hold, but signalled a September rate hike as clearly as we could have expected. Looking at the Norges Bank's policy rate projections, beyond the September rate hike it has pencilled in a policy rate of 0.28% in 21Q4, and 0.57% in 22Q1, followed by 0.78% in 22Q2 and 0.96% in 22Q3. This means that the Norges Bank is looking to deliver 4 rate hikes in the next 5 quarters.”
“Rate differentials have provided a consistent anchor for the trend in EUR/NOK in recent months. We expect this to remain the case. If confirmed, that points to notable further downside potential in the cross.”
“With front-month Brent crude prices now at their highest levels in more than two years, the implied gap to EUR/NOK is at its widest since March 2020, in some of the darkest days of the pandemic.”
“The rebound from the late-April lows around 9.90 continues to exhibit the hallmarks of a corrective move, in our view. As such, we think the primary trend is for further declines and remain focused on downside risks for the cross over the medium-term.”
“The knee-jerk reaction to the policy announcement found initial support around the 10.12 mark and the cross has largely consolidated since. This leaves us inclined to sell rallies from here, with an immediate focus on the overnight high at 10.2108 ahead of 21 May top (10.2410). Looking lower, we note that 10.07 and 10.04 are likely to represent the next primary attractors to the downside. Beyond this, however, we think the cross should move to fresh cycle lows below 9.90 in the weeks ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Shiba Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price exploded 27% on the unexpected news that SHIB will be launching on Coinbase Pro. SHIB fails to overcome the apex of a symmetrical triangle on a closing basis, assuring a period of consolidation.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.