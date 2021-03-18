EUR/NOK to dip below the 10.00 mark as Norges Bank gears up to hike – TDS

The Norges Bank kept its policy rate on hold as had been unanimously expected and also laid the groundwork for the start of a tightening cycle later this year. The krone jumped by about 0.7% against the euro after the announcement. Economists at TD Securities expect the EUR/NOK pair to push below 10 in the near-term.
Key quotes
“The Norges Bank kept its policy rate on hold, but its rate projections were a touch stronger than markets anticipated, with the door opened ever so slightly to the possibility of a rate hike as soon as September. The Norges Bank will be leading the rest of the G10 in delivering the first rate hike later this year.”
“We continue to look for EUR/NOK to resume its trend lower. While some degree of immediate support appears to be in place around the 10.0250 level, we look for the cross to push lower through the psychologically-important 10 barrier in the near-term.
“Beyond the 10.00 mark, we note that the next major reassessment level does not come into the picture until we get down below 9.82.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.