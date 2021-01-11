EUR/NOK: The Norwegian krone rally is finished for now – Nordea

The krone rally continued last week, but analysts at Nordea believe that NOK has reached the peak for now. The EUR/NOK pair is more likely to move up than further down in the near-term.

“EUR/NOK has fallen around 3.5% since 22 December 2020 when this rally began. Previous rallies have ended with movements between 3% and 4%. This suggests that the end of this rally is near.”
“The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has come below 30, a sign that NOK is overbought against the EUR. Usually, after an RSI reading below 30, EUR/NOK either moves up or consolidates.”
“Foreigners are already quite long NOK. At the current EUR/NOK levels, the foreign financial speculators could be tempted to unwind their long NOK positions. The same argument holds for domestic financial speculators. Any headwinds in financial markets will likely lead to a snowball effect whereby financial speculators all head for the door at once, potentially leading to a sharp rise in EUR/NOK.”
“With most of the oil bullishness already priced in, oil prices are likely near their peak for now, restricting the upside for NOK in the short-term. Further upside in the oil price is probably very limited in the short term, and we don’t expect prices above $60/barrel before the summer.”
“On the upside, we see resistance at 10.50 and then at 10.60. We see support at 10.30 but this level fell last week and the next line in the sand is 10.20.”
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce
Gold stalled its recent bearish slide to over one-month lows and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1820 support area. The commodity was last seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the $1850 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.