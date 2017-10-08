EUR/NOK still seen lower – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK still seen lower – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Sverre Holbek, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, expects further appreciation of the Norwegian Krone in the next months.
Key Quotes
“In the Scandies, the weekly flow data released yesterday by Norges Bank showed that foreign banks (proxy for speculative flows) last week net bought NOK for the fourth consecutive week”.
“Meanwhile the release also confirmed our expectation of NOK purchases losing momentum as last week’s buying amounted to a mere NOK565M”.
“We still look to sell EUR/NOK but from current levels we do not like the near-term risk/reward”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.