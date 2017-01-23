EUR/NOK still a ‘sell on rallies’ – Danske Bank

By Pablo Piovano

Thomas Rosenlund, Analyst at Danske Bank, has recommended selling the cross on occasional bullish attempts.

Key Quotes

“In a very thin data calendar, EUR/NOK continues to trade ‘heavy’, shrugging off the oil price decline”.

“The cross dropped below the 9.00 level yesterday and has been stable around 8.99 overnight. According to our short-term financial model, EUR/NOK is slightly undervalued suggesting a limited near-term downside potential”.

“However, we expect the cross to continue to grind lower and we still like selling the cross on rallies”.

 

    1. R3 9.0211
    2. R2 9.0113
    3. R1 9.0010
  2. PP 8.9912
    1. S1 8.9809
    2. S2 8.9711
    3. S3 8.9608

 