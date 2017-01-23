EUR/NOK still a ‘sell on rallies’ – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK still a ‘sell on rallies’ – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Thomas Rosenlund, Analyst at Danske Bank, has recommended selling the cross on occasional bullish attempts.
Key Quotes
“In a very thin data calendar, EUR/NOK continues to trade ‘heavy’, shrugging off the oil price decline”.
“The cross dropped below the 9.00 level yesterday and has been stable around 8.99 overnight. According to our short-term financial model, EUR/NOK is slightly undervalued suggesting a limited near-term downside potential”.
“However, we expect the cross to continue to grind lower and we still like selling the cross on rallies”.
-
- R3 9.0211
- R2 9.0113
- R1 9.0010
- PP 8.9912
-
- S1 8.9809
- S2 8.9711
- S3 8.9608