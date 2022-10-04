“The krone has been undermined as well by the correction lower in the price of oil which has almost reversed all of the gains from the 1H of this year. The developments leave the krone vulnerable to further weakness in the near-term.”

“The renewed sell-off for the krone has coincided with the ongoing hawkish repricing of central bank rate hike expectations. It has triggered a further sell-off in global equity markets that have hit fresh year to date lows as fears over a hard landing for the global economy have intensified.The NOK has been one of the most sensitive G10 currencies this year to the performance of global equity markets.”

The krone has been one of the worst performing G10 currencies in September resulting in EUR/NOK hitting a fresh year to date high of 10.682. In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, risks are titled to downside for the Norwegian currency.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.