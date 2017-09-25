EUR/NOK seen sidelined between 9.2500/9.4000 – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK seen sidelined between 9.2500/9.4000 – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Allan von Mehren, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, believes the cross should keep the current consolidative theme in the near term.
Key Quotes
“With last week’s Norges Bank message, FX markets will increasingly turn focus to capacity utilisation in the Norwegian economy as this ultimately seems the most likely trigger for Governor Olsen to deliver an earlier-than-projected rate.
“Norges Bank does not pencil in any rate hike before Q3 19, which to us underlines that we will have to see very significant positive surprises in this week’s labour market reports for EUR/NOK to break substantially lower on higher NOK rates. Our base case for the coming weeks therefore remains that the cross is a 9.25- 9.40 range play”.
“Meanwhile, going into year-end we see several NOK headwinds, one of which is a turnaround in the Chinese cycle. Investors and clients exposed to NOK FX movements should have this in mind when evaluating the near-term NOK potential”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.