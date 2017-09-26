EUR/NOK: Rebounds cannot be ruled out - Natixis

EUR/NOK: Rebounds cannot be ruled out - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
Rebounds cannot be ruled out over the next few trading sessions, but a clean breakout above the resistance at 9.4290 (daily parabolic) looks difficult, suggests Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis.
Key Quotes
“The weak daily volatility is a major obstacle to such a pronounced rebound of the pair, for which reason caution remains in order.”
“The EUR/NOK could well pull back towards the support at 9.2330 (lower band of daily Bollinger). A break below this level would release significant downside potential, opening the way for a slide towards 9.1550-9.1720 (descending support trendline) before 9.0760 (Fibonacci projection) and 8.9890 (long-term trendlne).”
“Resistance levels are located at 9.3870, at 9.4290, at 9.5020 and at 9.56.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.