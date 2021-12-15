EUR/NOK points to the upside as Omicron concerns hurt the krone – Nordea

The Norwegian krone is searching for direction as Omicron continues to affect markets with good/bad news appearing daily. Overall, the risk is once more to the upside for both EUR/NOK and USD/NOK in the short-term, economists at Nordea report.
Norges Bank’s rate meeting could impact the NOK
“We know that the Omicron variant is more contagious but the judgment is still not out on how severe the new strain is and how effective vaccines are. The latest news suggests that vaccines are still effective against severe disease and that booster shots also improves resistance towards getting infected. If this is proven to be the case, sentiment in financial markets could improve and NOK could strengthen somewhat. Conversely, if Omicron is proven to be worse and/or vaccines to be less ineffective, things could worsen a bit more and NOK could weaken in tandem.”
“The spread of the Omicron variant in Norway does increase uncertainty for the economy and Norges Bank’s plans for a December hike. Uncertainty is high and markets have taken down the probability for a hike to some 40%. The risk is that Norges Bank stays put in which case we could see a somewhat weaker NOK short-term.”
“The Fed is expected to announce faster reduction of it asset purchases and sooner rate hikes. Any more hawkish signals than markets currently expect should be good news for the USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1250 as US dollar eases ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading higher above 1.1250, as the US dollar eases amid repositioning ahead of the Fed verdict. Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro with the ECB meeting. Central bank divergence themes will be a driving force for the pair.
GBP/USD spikes above 1.3250 on hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD edged higher in the early European session after the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index jumped to 5.1% on a yearly basis in November from 4.2% in October. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 4.7% and the pair retreated following a spike above 1.3250.
Gold: Will it defend critical $1,765 support on the Fed decision?
Gold portrays corrective pullback from weekly low after the biggest daily fall since November 22. Cautious mood ahead of Fed, mixed concerns over Inflation, Omicron tests traders.
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
A hedge fund has reaped the opportunity to buy the recent Ethereum price dip. Ether has recently dropped to a swing low of $3,675. Speculators believe the fund’s CEO caused fear, uncertainty and doubt to drive ETH price lower.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?